Trump Claims He Loves High Inflation In New Disaster For Republicans
Trump's inability to ever admit that things are going badly or he was wrong caused a new problem for Republicans as the president responded to new high inflation by saying that he loves the numbers.
Inflation has jumped to 4.2% under Trump. During Joe Biden’s last month in office, inflation was 2.9%. Trump is solely responsible for inflation, as most of the increase is caused by his Iran war.
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A report from the Labor Department on Wednesday showed consumer prices in May were up 4.2% from a year ago. That’s the biggest annual increase since April of 2023. By contrast, the Labor Department says average wages have risen only 3.4% over the last year, so workers’ real spending power has declined.
Prices rose 0.5% between April and May, with higher energy costs accounting for more than 60% of that monthly increase.
These are horrible numbers that would have any president scrambling to figure out a solution, but not Donald Trump.
Instead of holding a press conference to assure the American people that he is working on the problem and that, on a more basic level, he understands the problem, Trump did the opposite.
Trump tried to downplay inflation and sell the economic struggles of the American people as a good thing.
It was an insane answer to a question that should have been a moment where any other president would have expressed concern and empathy.
The president was asked, “ Are you concerned, Mr. President, about the latest inflation number which came out this morning? Could that be a detriment-”
Trump interrupted, “No, I love it.”