Inflation has jumped to 4.2% under Trump. During Joe Biden’s last month in office, inflation was 2.9%. Trump is solely responsible for inflation, as most of the increase is caused by his Iran war.

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NPR reported:

A report from the Labor Department on Wednesday showed consumer prices in May were up 4.2% from a year ago. That’s the biggest annual increase since April of 2023. By contrast, the Labor Department says average wages have risen only 3.4% over the last year, so workers’ real spending power has declined.

Prices rose 0.5% between April and May, with higher energy costs accounting for more than 60% of that monthly increase.

These are horrible numbers that would have any president scrambling to figure out a solution, but not Donald Trump.

Instead of holding a press conference to assure the American people that he is working on the problem and that, on a more basic level, he understands the problem, Trump did the opposite.

Trump tried to downplay inflation and sell the economic struggles of the American people as a good thing.

It was an insane answer to a question that should have been a moment where any other president would have expressed concern and empathy.

The president was asked, “ Are you concerned, Mr. President, about the latest inflation number which came out this morning? Could that be a detriment-”

Trump interrupted, “No, I love it.”