The World Witnessed A Declining President

Trump’s meeting at the White House was supposed to be about aid to Ukraine. While NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was able to keep the president focused on Ukraine, everything was okay.

Trump announced that the US is providing more weapons to Ukraine through NATO, but it was when Trump was asked if he viewed providing more assistance to Ukraine as a path to peace that the floodgates opened.

Video:

The president said:

I think this is a chance at getting peace or it's just going to be the same thing. And I have to tell you, Europe has a lot of spirit for this war. A lot of people, you know, when I first got involved, I really didn't think they did, but they do. And I saw that a month ago when you were there, most of you many of you were there. The level of esprit de corps spirit that they have is amazing.

They really think it's a very, very important thing to do or they wouldn't be doing. Look, they're agreeing to just, you know, they're paying for everything. We're not paying any more. We have an ocean separating us. I said, we have a problem. We have. We make the best stuff, but we can't keep doing this. And Biden should have done this years ago. He should have done it from the beginning. But he didn't.