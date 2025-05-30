PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CatChex's avatar
CatChex
1h

I spoke with a cousin in the Pittsburgh area last week by phone.

They “LOVE” Trump. What a guy! One cousin and his brother will likely be losing their jobs shortly as this is their area and industry - and they may be in that crowd in the photo.

I don’t know what it will take to have some people learn just how incompetent (and vile) he is.

Of course, I live in MI and we’re dealing with responses from the Dearborn and Hamtramk areas - they went all in for the orange one, protest votes! - and now “this isn’t what we voted for”.

But they did and it is what they voted for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Martha Glass's avatar
Martha Glass
31m

Still crazy after allllllll these years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture