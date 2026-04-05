Donald Trump is torn. On one side is a weak president who seems to have no clue what he is doing with the war in Iran. Trump is also trying to play 1980s action movie hero and be the tough guy while threatening the people that he started a war with.

The President Of The United States usually issues an Easter message to the country, and it is a pretty low-key holiday.

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Trump is spending his Easter Sunday issuing threats that are both impeachable and war crimes if they are acted on.

Trump posted on his social media platform:

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP

I thought that Monday was the deadline for Iran to surrender, but now it is Tuesday.

Jake Tapper read Trump’s threat on CNN:

Tapper had to provide viewers with a language warning, in case children were in the room:

He has just threatened Iran in extraordinary graphic terms, giving the Iranian regime just over a day to either make a deal, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or face hell if your children are watching. Be warned, the president did not use polite language.

It is Easter Sunday, and the United States has a president who can’t be quoted in front of children.

Let’s talk about the issue of war crimes.