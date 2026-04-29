At least, Trump was awake this time.

The media and the people around Trump pretend like what is going on is normal, but what the American people are seeing coming from the man sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office is deeply disturbing.

Donald Trump’s mental decline is only invisible to those who choose not to see it.

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Trump was in the Oval Office taking questions from reporters when CNN’s Kaitlin Collins asked the president if he thought the Iran or Ukraine war would end first.

This was a question that could have been answered any number of ways, with the most general answer being that we all can’t wait to live in a world with no wars, but Donald Trump still thinks he is smart, even though his brain seems to be turning to Jell-O, so he decided to offer an answer that exposed his broken mind.

Trump said, “That's an interesting question. You know, coming from you, that's very interesting. Which war would end first? I don't know. Maybe they're on a similar timetable. I think Ukraine, militarily, they're defeated. Okay. You wouldn't know that by reading the fake news, but. Militarily, look at their navy. So they had 159 ships. Every ship is right now underwater, typically. That's pretty good. “

Trump then asked someone in the room who had to know that the president was completely wrong, but went along with it, and Trump continued: