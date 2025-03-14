PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee. We can stay strong through the support of readers like you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump has given a lot of unhinged speeches. In fact, his speeches more often come off as unhinged than they do reasonable. Trump was clearly out to send a message when he spoke at the Department of Justice, and that message seems to be that the DOJ should be more friendly toward people who commit crimes. The DOJ’s target should be placed on members of the media who Donald Trump doesn’t like.

Video:

First, Trump attacked the media and praised people like Judge Aileen Cannon:

They wanted to scare the hell, they wanted to scare the hell out of the judges, and they do it. And how do you stop it, if you're a judge? Because you want to go home, you have a family, you have children, and the New York Times will write whatever these people say, and the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal, and MSDNC, and the fake news CNN, and ABC, CBS, and NBC, and they'll write whatever they say.

And what do you do to get rid of it? You convict Trump. All you have to do is be really tough on them and ultimately convict them, and they leave you alone. It's totally illegal what they do. I just hope you can all watch for it, but it's totally illegal. And it was so unfair what they were doing to her, but they do it all the time with judges.

But in her case, she was very courageous, and it only made her angry, wouldn't you say? It just made her angry. She didn't like it. A lot of them say, oh, please don't say that about me. My family, what's my husband going to say, what's my wife going to say, or my kids? Please don't say that. And, it had absolutely no impact on her, and the case against me, which was a case, I will not use a bad word, I promised, I promised my wife I would never use a bad word, so, just a little bad.

The case against me was bullshit. And she correctly dismissed it. She correctly, she correctly. Look at Emil, he's looking, he says, that's interesting. But these two guys were warriors. You got a warrior here. You got two warriors, I can tell you that. You got a whole bunch of them. But, uh, and they wouldn't quit.

….

And so what they do is sometimes they get weak. I would say a majority, maybe of the times. That's why I'm so impressed with Judge Cannon in Florida, how strong she was, how she held up. It actually made her more resolute than. Anything I've seen, I mean, it was amazing because they were hitting her so hard.

It was so sad to watch this. But it's sad what they do to other judges. It's very sad what they do to the Supreme Court. And, uh, all of, a lot of the judges that I had, if you look at them, they take tremendous abuse in the New York Times, in the Washington Post, all of the different networks. They take such abuse.

And, honestly, they're, very simply, they're afraid of bad publicity. They don't want bad publicity, and it's, uh, truly interference, in my opinion, and it should be illegal, and it probably is illegal in some form. Uh, there's no difference than speaking to a judge, or shouting to a judge, or doing whatever you have to do in a courthouse.

The real chilling part came next when Trump became more explicit in his attack on specific media and what he wants the DOJ to do.

Trump Says MSNBC And CNN Are Illegal