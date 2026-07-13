Somebody else is always going to pay for it. During his first campaign, Trump promised that Mexico would pay for the border wall. Mexico did not pay for the border wall. The American taxpayers paid for what little bit of construction was accomplished on the border.

Trump launched a war of choice with Iran, and since he knows nothing about foreign affairs, the president thought that he would drop a few bombs, Iran would say oh noes, and give up.

Donald Trump was very wrong.

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Iran responded to the bombs with economic warfare and closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump responded with a blockade of the strait, and then he started lying and claiming that the strait wasn’t actually closed. After a brief pause, during which Trump tried to surrender numerous times, he announced that the war was back on again.

The rest of the world did not ask to be plunged into an energy crisis, but thanks to Donald Trump, here they are.

Once it became clear that Trump could not win the war on his own, he began trying to get the rest of the world to fight the war for him, so they said no thanks. We’re good.

Trump is now demanding that the rest of the world pay him for the war.