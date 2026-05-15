Donald Trump really wants to grift $1 billion from the American taxpayers to pay for his ballroom.

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NOTUS noted that the White House is pressuring Senators to vote for the ballroom money, “The White House’s pressure campaign is accelerating before the Senate presents its budget reconciliation bill as early as next week — even as Republicans work to patch the other provisions that got “Byrd bathed” last night.”

The White House is non-stop arm-twisting to try to get Republicans to take a potentially politically suicidal vote to give him a billion dollars for a ballroom that was supposed to be privately funded, and contain no funding from the taxpayers.

Earlier in the week, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters, "20% of that is going to secure the modernization of the East Wing. Most of it's going to be used for other purposes."

Only 20% of the money that Trump claims is all going for security in the ballroom is actually going to be used by the Secret Service for security in the ballroom.

What exactly are the taxpayers paying for with the other 80%?

The other question is what would happen to all of the private donations that Trump supposedly raised to pay for the ballroom. Where would that money go?

The problem is that Republicans realize that voting for Trump’s ballroom will spawn a million campaign ads against them, and they are reluctant to open up that door.