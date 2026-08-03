The hype about a deal to end the war with Iran didn’t even last long enough for the mainstream media to write stories promoting it.

It seems that the mainstream media will never learn. When Donald Trump posts something late at night on a weekend, there is a very high probability that the president is making things up again.

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At that moment, the media should proceed with skepticism and caution. This is a man who has lied to the country hundreds of thousands of times, so when Trump posted out of nowhere that Iran wants to end the war, red flags should have been everywhere.

Trump posted:

The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.

Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

This post was Trump trying to play his The Apprentice character and act like he is the boss.

The charade quickly collapsed by Monday and showed how pathetic and weak Trump is.