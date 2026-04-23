If the mainstream media weren’t so terrified of Trump, the story of how a declining president is being propped up and made to look functional would be leading the headlines every single day.

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It was less than two years ago when Republicans and the media sold Donald Trump as the candidate with the mental sharpness and physical stamina that they claimed Joe Biden lacked.

The media ran Joe Biden out of the 2024 election because they thought he lacked the energy necessary to be president.

Every Democrat faced questions about Biden’s age from all over the media.

Meanwhile, the same media that criticized Biden turned a blind eye to the obvious signs that Trump was in decline.

Trump’s decline appears to be accelerating. With each public appearance, the president is showing more signs of physical and mental decline, but what happened in the Oval Office on Thursday marked a new low point.

When Trump was awake, he was delusional. The problem is that Trump was not always awake.

Trump listened to a speaker drone on about trade agreements:

We continue our work on negotiating international trade agreements. 59 days after we stood in this office and President Trump standing with Albert Borla from Pfizer announced the first of the 17 MFN deals. Together with our colleagues from the Department of Commerce under Secretary Lutnik's leadership, and from the US Trade Representative's office under the leadership of Ambassador Greer, we negotiated a landmark agreement with the United Kingdom, in which they agreed to increase significantly the amount that they spend on branded pharmaceuticals.

This is what he was doing while seated:

When Trump was awake, he showed that he was delusional.