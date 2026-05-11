Trump was supposed to participate in an Oval Office event on maternal healthcare while also promoting a new HHS website. Trump was there and seated in his chair, but zonked out.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent news and opinion. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

This was Trump’s reaction as the White House touted its new program:

We're investing a lot of money training more people to work in rural America, and we're also using telehealth tools, so you have big, uh, sophisticated urban centers adopting smaller facilities, clinics, so they can help moms deliver babies wherever they may live. You don't have to drive across state to get there. Now, as great as this all is, and as fantastic as it has been to have fifty governors, in this case, uh, Mr. President, even the Democratic governors are on board. It's such a good offer. Uh, it's such a beautiful way of keeping your people healthy that everyone's embraced this program.

Watch Sarah Jones talk about the fight for voting rights:

We still can't do it by ourselves. We have to invest in the American people. We have to have governors and private sector partners, uh, that make this happen, as well as, and I hope the secretary can speak to this in a moment, uh, 'cause Maha is probably, uh, vital to this effort. You have to get moms healthy enough to do the most creative thing the universe knows, which is making babies. So, Libby, maybe you can take the message around the private sector involvement and how your-- you and your family have gotten involved in this and led the way.

Trump was snoozing until he was addressed, then he woke up.

Video:

Trump also managed to fall asleep for a second time and insult the women in attendance when he was awake.