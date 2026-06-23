According to those who have known him for decades, Donald Trump has always been, among other more dangerous things, strange.

Given that the words "normal" and "Donald Trump" have never kept company, it makes sense that as this president ages, he is getting even stranger.

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Republicans are counting on Trump to save them in the midterm election, so he made a rare trip to Pennsylvania to talk about the economy, but what he walked into in the Keystone State made it clear that it isn’t 2024 anymore.

A Franklin and Marshall College Poll of Pennsylvania voters recently found:

Fewer voters believe President Trump is doing an “excellent” or “good” job (29%) as president than believe he is doing a “fair” or “poor” job (71%), which is a sizable decline since our March poll when his positive approval rating was 39%. His positive approval ratings declined within every partisan group.

Two in three Republicans, one in seven independents, and only one in twenty Democrats rate the president’s job performance as “excellent” or “good.” The president’s approval ratings for his specific policy actions around immigration, foreign affairs, and inflation have all declined since October. His administration’s handling of inflation fell from 31% positive in October to 17% positive today. Democrats currently lead Republicans by 12 points, 47% to 35%, in voters’ preferences for the US House of Representatives.

Trump came to Pennsylvania and didn’t talk about inflation or affordability, or any of the economic concerns that people have.

Instead, he talked about men with muscles.