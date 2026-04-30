As if the FCC doing an early review of the licenses of eight Disney-owned stations wasn’t enough, and the First Lady demanding his ouster, Donald Trump has jumped in and directly threatened Disney, and what he wants is clear.

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Trump wants ABC to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

On Thursday morning, Trump posted, “When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television? People are angry. It better be soon!!!”

The firing still hasn’t happened, so Trump is escalating his threats.

The president was asked by Greta Van Susteren on Newsmax, “ Jimmy Kimmel has apologized. Is it a good apology? Do you accept the apology?”

Before we get into Trump’s answer, let’s fact-check the question.

Kimmel didn’t apologize for his joke.

This is what the ABC late-night host said, "I am sorry that you and the president and everyone in that room on Saturday went through that. I really am. Just 'cause no one got killed doesn't mean it wasn't traumatic and scary."

Kimmel didn’t apologize for his joke, so the premise of the question was faulty, but Trump made it clear that no apology would be good enough.