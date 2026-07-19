Donald Trump getting booed at any public event where he shows his face never gets old. Trump has to hang out at UFC events to get applause. Trump was booed when he attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the president later fell asleep during the game.

Trump has been hyping the World Cup final in New Jersey for months and promising that he would attend.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent news and opinion. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump can’t be bothered to deliver any comment about the US troops killed in his Iran war, but he was able to show up at the World Cup Final, desperate for approval and attention.

FIFA seems to have tried to make sure that Trump got cheered, but showing him right after Jennifer Hudson finished singing the national anthem.

It should have worked. Hudson did a great job with the anthem. The crowd loudly cheered when she finished her rendition, and then the crowd turned on a dime when Donald Trump was shown.

Video:

Those were boos, and they were not limited to inside the stadium.