When Donald Trump gets into political trouble, like say after his party gets trounced coast to coast in an election, one of his favorite tricks is to start promising cash to the American people.

Trump has been spending the weekend in Florida at his golf club, and when he is not doing anything to resolve the government shutdown, Trump has been relentlessly posting on his social media account about his tariffs, which could possibly be struck down by the Supreme Court.

The president’s tariffs are very unpopular, which is why he recently made an effort to bribe the American people with the promise of a $2,000 tariff dividend.

Trump posted:

People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.

Tariffs are taxes on the American people, so what Trump is promising is to give the American people back a small part of their own money.

The tariffs are paid by the American people, so Trump’s plan is like someone stealing your wallet to pay you back the $20 that they owe you.

The other problem with the scheme is that his own administration shot it down and made it clear that no cash is coming to the American people.

When Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked about the dividend scheme, it got embarrassing for Trump.

