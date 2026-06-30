As Trump was pushing Republicans to hold a midterm election convention, Democrats were ruling it out, as they saw little benefit in holding a convention for an election that is made up of hundreds of district and state-level contests to determine control of Congress.

Donald Trump is the least popular president in the history of polling. Republicans who are running for House and Senate seats need to be getting as far away from this orange anchor as they can.

No matter how much Republicans think that they can hold an election where Donald Trump is not the issue in their states and districts, the president continues to hijack the midterm election and make it all about himself.

Trump announced that the least popular president in the history of polling is going to rub his stink of failure all over Republican candidates from coast to coast by holding a midterm election convention.

Coming off of the failed Great American State Fair, Trump unleashed his latest bad idea.