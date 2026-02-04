The US presidency is one of the most insulated jobs in the world. The president rarely gets to appear in public and have spontaneous feedback. A president who is popular usually makes more appearances at big events where they are likely to be cheered or at least get a warm reception.

Historically, presidents who are unpopular tend to avoid the embarrassment of situations where they might get booed or jeered when they are unpopular.

Judging from the latest polling from Quinnipiac University, Trump is very unpopular:

Thirty-seven percent of voters approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, while 56 percent disapprove.

This compares to Quinnipiac University’s January 14, 2026 poll when 40 percent approved and 54 percent disapproved.

When it comes to Trump’s handling of the economy, 39 percent of voters approve, while 56 percent disapprove. In Quinnipiac University’s January 14 poll, 42 percent approved and 53 percent disapproved.

When it comes to Trump’s handling of immigration issues, 38 percent of voters approve, while 59 percent disapprove. This is a drop in approval from Quinnipiac University’s December 17, 2025 poll when 44 percent approved and 54 percent disapproved.

Trump’s numbers are dropping across the board every single month. This is a president whose approval is crashing in real time before the American people, and it has the potential to get even worse.

