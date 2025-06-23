PoliticusUSA is independent and solely supported by our readers. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

The truth is starting to come out about all of the things that the Trump administration won’t say about their decision-making process on bombing Iran.

The New York Times reported that Trump was monitoring how Israel’s strikes on Iran were playing on Fox News:

He marveled to advisers about what he said was a brilliant Israeli military operation, which involved a series of precision strikes that killed key figures in Iran’s military leadership and blasted away strategic weapons sites. Mr. Trump took calls on his cellphone from reporters and began hailing the operation as “excellent” and “very successful” and hinting that he had much more to do with it than people realized.

Later that day, Mr. Trump asked an ally how the Israeli strikes were “playing.” He said that “everyone” was telling him he needed to get more involved, including potentially dropping 30,000-pound GBU-57 bombs on Fordo, the Iranian uranium-enrichment facility buried underneath a mountain south of Tehran.

…

The president was closely monitoring Fox News, which was airing wall-to-wall praise of Israel’s military operation and featuring guests urging Mr. Trump to get more involved. Several Trump advisers lamented the fact that Mr. Carlson was no longer on Fox, which meant that Mr. Trump was not hearing much of the other side of the debate.

Trump was influenced by how the strikes Israel launched were playing on Fox News, but what about the intelligence that Trump claims to have about Iran being on the verge of a nuclear weapon?

Rolling Stone reported that Trump has no intel:

“There is no intel,” says one of the officials, who were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. “Nothing new, that I’m aware of… The president is protecting the United States and our interests, [but] the intelligence assessments have not really changed from what they were before.”

…

Across the federal government, senior officials and policymakers aren’t pretending that Trump’s claims of an imminent nuclear threat are built on anything but vibes, whether intentionally manufactured or not.

Trump never had any intel, and appears to have bombed Iran because he thought it would play well and revive his failing presidency.

It isn’t a coincidence that Trump bombed Iran after his attempt to attack Los Angeles and nationalize immigration raids failed.

Donald Trump chose to attack Iran, which is why the administration has not shown the intelligence or evidence to support its decision.

Trump may have completely sunk whatever burning embers were left of his presidency with his choice to attack Iran, and now we know that there was no reason for it.

