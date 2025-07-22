PoliticusUSA is independent news that doesn’t sanewash or bend a knee, but we need your help. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump can’t escape Jeffrey Epstein. The president is also nearly 80 years old, and whatever talent he once had for creating distractions to avoid his own scandals has left him.

What remains of Donald Trump is a man with limited abilities who returns to the same ground over and over again in the hope that he can conjure up one more distraction that will allow him to make his escape.

At the White House on Tuesday, Trump’s strain to distract ran straight into his decline and produced a collapse.

Video:

Even by the lofty standard of Trump’s mental decline, what came out of his mouth at the White House really needs to be read to be understood comprehensively.

Trump said:

We're going to add that to all the stuff that we found. It just confirms it. But what we found is even more so now we found absolute. This isn't like evidence or this is like proof, irrefutable proof that Obama was seditious, that Obama was trying to lead a coup. And it was with Hillary Clinton, with all these other people. But Obama headed it up. And, you know, I get a kick when I hear everyone talks about people I've never even heard of. It was this one. No, no, it was Obama. He headed it up and it says so right in the papers. Got everything, got everything.

This is the biggest scandal in the history of our country.