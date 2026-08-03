Donald Trump botched the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation. The Washington D.C., U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote as much in the legal filing that requested the dismissal of the criminal charges against Olympian David Hearn.

Trump still stuck to his vandalism tale over the weekend on Truth Social, and claimed that he disagreed with the government that his contractor botched the Reflecting Pool renovation.

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On Monday, the delusion continued and spiraled out of control, as Trump was asked about the Reflecting Pool at the White House, and proceeded to go off on a deranged rant:

We sandblasted the stone outside. It was granite, so it has a long life. We, uh, did a great job. We got very expensive material to put on top of the surface that always leaked because it was stone. It was a stone surface. Always leaked. And we put it on, and it was beautiful.

Now, we have photographs or tapes, like moving cameras, right? We have them where people are on the side cutting it with a box knife. Was it... So the... Now, I'm not saying I was a hundred percent thrilled with, uh, the contractor, but the contractor was rushing.

Trump both blamed the contractor and claimed that it was also vandalism at the same time.