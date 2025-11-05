The myth of Trump’s mandate to govern how he has been was shattered from coast to coast on Tuesday night, as Republicans took large and historic losses up and down the ballot.

The White House’s first response was to deny that the defeats had anything to do with Trump, and they tried to blame the Republicans in each race for the defeats, which leaves out the fact that the Republicans who lost were running on Donald Trump’s agenda.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Good presidents learn and adjust when their party suffers a massive setback at the ballot box.

Bad presidents make excuses for the defeat and try to avoid blame.

The worst presidents double down and keep what they are doing.

Donald Trump is doubling down.

After more than a month of acting like the government shutdown that he caused doesn’t exist, Trump is now claiming that the shutdown is the reason why Republicans lost the election, and he is demanding that something be done about it.

The excuse that Trump offered ignored the fact that voters made it clear in the exit polling that the economy and inflation remain the top two issues, along with a rejection of Trump’s immigration policy.

Voters are telling Trump and his party what they want them to focus on.

Instead, Trump ignored them and threw a tantrum in front of Senate Republicans.

Keep reading for Trump’s tantrum and to watch the video.