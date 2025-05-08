Donald Trump and Elon Musk have created a dangerous air traffic control situation in the United States through funding cuts and layoffs, but Trump when he was asked about the country buying a new air traffic control system melted down, blamed former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and spun off into a rambling pile of gibberish about air traffic systems and pilots.

I was all set before we had the rigged election to give out a brand new, gorgeous system to one company that was gonna do it a whole thing.

One of the best companies in the world that you know very well, you know, there are three or four of 'em that do it. And uh, when they took over Buttigieg. Uh, who has no clue. You know, he drives to work on his bicycle with his, with his, in all fairness, with his husband on the back, which is a nice, loving relationship.

But, uh, he didn't have a clue. This guy didn't have a clue, and he's actually a contender for president. Between him and Crockett, you can have that party, but, uh, he didn't have, he didn't know what he was doing and he took, uh, what they call dry systems systems where you have wires in, in the earth, buried in the Earth or whatever.

Uh, and then you had the open air systems where you have satellites and you can't mesh them. Anybody would know that if you went through about two months of study in school, if you studied that kind of thing. And he, uh, he did. They spent tens of billions of dollars trying to take old, broken equipment and merging it into existing new equipment with brand new equipment.

Wow. It's one of the greatest. They spent like 40 billion, $40 billion, and what they did is they made it worse because it doesn't work together. You can't make it work together. If you have a satellite system, you need satellite. If you don't, they had all these different technologies, some of them 50 years old, and they're trying to mesh 'em in and they end up spending twice the money they should have.

You could have bought a whole new system. So we have a very good guy who you all know. Sean Duffy is head of Transportation and I've given him a 10 minute lesson in buying and he's become really good. And we are now in the market to buy a gorgeous, brand new system. Uh, the helicopter that crashed into the plane at 400 feet, it shouldn't have been what would've happened.

There's all sorts of bells and sirens would've been going off three minutes before that accident happened if you had the right equipment. But they did. And, uh, the new equipment is unbelievable what it does. You can have, you don't even, well, I was gonna say something, but you always, in my opinion, you always need pilots.

I want pilots, but you wouldn't even have to have pilots. This system is so incredible what they can do, but we have a system that's obsolete, and what they did is the worst. They tried to combine the really old, broken stuff with the new stuff, and. You can't combine it and anybody should have known so, so Biden, do you think Biden figured this out?

I don't think so. Fellas, do you think he has any clue? He doesn't know what the hell's happening. So here's the story. We're gonna be buying a brand new, it's going out to bid soon, brand new state of the art system that will cover the entire world. I'll give you an example. When my pilot, now I have, uh, military pilots, but prior to that I have very good pilots, great pilots.

Trump kept rambling about his pilots, but I cut off the transcription, because you get the point. This supposed new air traffic control system that Trump claims that he was going to put into place if he won the 2020 election was a lie. There was no system. Trump never made mention of it. The new system didn’t exist.

The president can’t replace the nation’s air traffic system on his own. Such a decision requires congressional appropriation and authorization.

Buttigieg reversed decades of staffing declines for air traffic controllers and exceeded his goal of hiring 1,800 new air traffic controllers in 2024.

Donald Trump came into office and started firing these hires and gutting key leadership.

This is a problem Trump created, and he can’t fool America by blaming Pete Buttigieg.

