PoliticusUSA is now wholly independent and ad-free, but we need reader support to keep bringing you news and views that the corporate media won’t, so please subscribe.

Donald Trump Is Not Taking His Criminal Sentencing Well

The President-Elect has been convicted of 34 felonies and will be sentenced on Friday.

Trump should be celebrating because he will serve no incarceration time, and he will be free to go after the sentencing hearing.

Anyone else who was convicted of nearly three dozen felonies would never get the special treatment that Trump is getting, but Donald Trump thinks that he is entitled to even more special treatment.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

There has never been a President who was so evilly and illegally treated as I. Corrupt Democrat judges and prosecutors have gone against a political opponent of a President, ME, at levels of injustice never seen before. Corrupt judges, or judges so blinded by their hatred of me and my political ideology to “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” are making a mockery of the United States Judicial System, and the World is watching in disgust.

Deranged Jack Smith, the evil and sinister prosecutor appointed by Crooked Joe Biden to “take me down,” was found to be illegally appointed by a CORRUPT DOJ and FBI, and all of his many charges against me were dropped or dismissed. His illegal raid of my home, Mar-a-Lago, will go down as one of the “dirtiest tricks” ever perpetrated by one candidate, a dumb as a rock, Sleepy Joe Biden, on another. With all of this said, I still have confidence that the Appellate Courts will bring JUSTICE TO AMERICA!!!

Donald Trump thinks that he is America, but he is not. A majority of voters didn’t vote for Trump.

What Donald Trump wants is his conviction overturned.

Trump’s rant also suggests something else.

America Elected Mentally Unstable Declining Old Man Who Wants To Destroy Federal Law Enforcement And The Justice System And There Will Be Consequences