The Trump administration has broken the US military to the point where it could expand the war in Iran, as Trump threatened to do, because the US is running out of munitions and equipment.

Only Donald Trump could try to expand a war and fail because he has wrecked the military to the point where it is having to cut back.

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The Pentagon has never passed a full financial audit, and Trump was trying to shake Congress down for $1.15 trillion in additional military funding.

One of the reasons why Israel under Netanyahu has been able to carry out what many consider to be a genocide in Gaza and start a war with Iran is because the United States has protected Israel.

Netanyahu has made Israel historically unpopular in the United States. Many Americans want Israel under Netanyahu to fight its own wars and stand on its own.

Thanks to Donald Trump’s ineptitude, the day when Israel no longer has the US to protect is reportedly quickly approaching.