Donald Trump keeps saying that the US is close to a deal with Iran, but Trump has been making this same statement for months in what seems to be an effort to manipulate the stock market and oil prices.

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CNN’s Anderson Cooper recently played a slew of Trump’s claims going back months that a deal was close with Iran:

We have major points of agreement. They want to make a deal, and we are very willing to make a deal.



Well, I think we're going to end it. I can't tell you for sure.



But they want to make a deal so badly. You have no idea how badly they want to make a deal.



They want to make a deal so badly.



I can see a deal in Iran.



We were very close to a deal.



I think it's close to over. I mean, I view it as very close to over.



It's looking very good that we are going to make a deal with Iran, and it's going to be a good deal.



This process should go very quickly.



We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly.



We think were close to a deal and that's okay.



We're in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal.



At this point, the only thing that is a fact is that Trump is a pathological liar, and when it comes to his Iran war, he has repeated some version of the same lie over and over again that the war will end soon.

Trump also flipped out when Iran released a list of points that were supposedly in the memorandum of understanding.