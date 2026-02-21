The damage that Trump has done to US alliances around the world has been well-reported. Trump has tried to torch NATO and the United States’s leadership and alliance with our European allies.

Trump’s threats and tariffs imposed on Canada have gotten attention from the American point of view, but how are our traditionally friendly and supportive northern neighbors feeling about Trump and how his administration is treating them?

A new Politico poll has some answers:

Slight majorities in the three European countries in the poll chose Russia, which upended the global order nearly four years ago with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as the largest threat: Germany (56 percent), France (55 percent) and the UK (53 percent).

Canadians are likewise worried about what’s next door.

Almost half of Canadians point a finger at the U.S. — a 19-point lead over Russia, which took the next largest share (29 percent). A large plurality of Canadians (43 percent) see the U.S. as “mostly a threat” to global stability. Another 34 percent say Americans are “sometimes a force for stability, sometimes a threat.”

67% of Canadians felt that Trump is actively seeking conflict with other countries, and a whopping 78% said that Trump has weakened the US relationship with Canada. Among that 78%, 29% feel that the US relationship with Canada won’t recover after Trump is gone.