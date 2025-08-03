PoliticusUSA is independent news that doesn’t sanewash or bend the knee. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

For professional wrestling fans, WWE’s SummerSlam is one of the tentpole big four events of the year. For non-wrestling fans, think of SummerSlam like a summer version of WrestleMania. It takes place at a large NFL stadium and is a two-night weekend event.

WWE’s corporate owners also own UFC, and all of the brands are full of Trump loyalists. Donald Trump is friends with alleged sex trafficker and former WWE owner Vince McMahon, whose wife, Linda, is the Secretary of Education.

Trump has a decades-long relationship with WWF/WWE, so what happened when the current WWE boss Paul Levesque was shown on the screen at the Whire House with Trump as part of the announcement that Trump was bringing the presidential fitness test back was revealing.

Video:

The crowd booed at the sight of Trump. It was a visceral kind of gut reaction booing. Professional wrestling audiences tend to skew more toward the left, which is interesting given that the people who own the biggest company in the industry are so closely aligned with Trump.

The larger point is that if Trump’s face can get booed at a WWE event, the number of places where he shows his face and won’t get booed appears to be dwindling quickly. Outside of his properties and some deep red areas of the country, it is a safe bet that Trump isn’t welcome.

It is a sign of how much this president has failed this quickly that just showing his face elicits boos at an event put on by a company that has the president in their Hall of Fame.

WWE fans also booed the late Hulk Hogan out of the building at the WWE’s debut on Netflix in Los Angeles months before his death. Trump’s big accomplishment of second term appears to be making himself and his party despised coast to coast, and if you are looking for a cultural hint of which way the political winds are blowing ahead of the midterm election, the SummerSlam booing suggests rough waters ahead for Trump and his party.

