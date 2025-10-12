One of Donald Trump’s defining traits as a human being is constant neediness. There has never been a president who needed as much praise and support as Donald Trump. Trump is in many ways the ultimate fragile snowflake.

The current president seems to have no convictions or core principles. He needs to fill that void inside himself by getting applause from others.

Trump doesn’t care why they are clapping or what they are cheering for. He assumes always that the crowd is cheering for him, because he needs to always be loved.

As Trump left for the Middle East, he spoke to reporters, and what he was focused on wasn’t the fact that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas means that at least for a brief time, the bloodshed will stop.

Trump wasn’t focused on how to rebuild Gaza or bring lasting peace to the region.

Donald Trump was only interested in filling that crater inside himself with applause from strangers.

Trump said while looking like a felonious Morton’s Salt Girl:

Uh, everybody’s very excited about this moment in time. So I’ll see you on the plane. I think you’re traveling with us, but this is a very special event there at 500,000 people yesterday and today in Israel and also, uh, the Muslim and Arab countries are all cheering.

