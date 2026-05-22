Trump blowing off the wedding of his son, who is named after him, is so on-brand that it is almost self-parody.

Donald Trump has spent nearly one-third of his presidency at his clubs and playing golf. Trump is barely in the White House three to four days a week. The current president is constantly not at work, which is what makes his excuse for why he could not attend Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding even more absurd.

Trump posted on his social media platform:

While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP

It is even better that Donald Trump signed his statement announcing that he is blowing off his son’s wedding with his full name. He doesn’t say that he loves his son or refer to himself as dad.