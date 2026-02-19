On a recent YouTube appearance, former President Barack Obama was asked if aliens were real, and he answered, "They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility."

Obama was clearly having fun, but the Internet ran with what he said, so the former president followed up with an Instagram post:

I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify.

Statistically, the Universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there.

But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!

It sounds like Obama who has always veered toward nerd, was giving his opinion on aliens in a very off-handed and nerdy way.

No problem there, right?

Donald Trump, who is about as fun-loving as an ingrown toenail, had a problem with what Obama said.

When asked about Obama’s comments about aliens, Trump claimed that Obama leaked classified information.

Keep reading below to see how a guy who stole classified documents and kept them in his bathroom thought he had the moral high ground to criticize Barack Obama.