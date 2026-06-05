The White House won’t admit what is becoming increasingly obvious with each of Trump's public appearances. The president’s health does not seem to be fine. On Friday, Trump went to Wisconsin to participate in a roundtable that let him avoid standing. Trump could deliver his remarks sitting down.

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Trump rarely travels within the United States. Trips like this one to Wisconsin are rare during his second administration. Trump’s travel has increasingly been to his clubs or back to the White House from one of his public clubs.

Since Trump doesn’t have a property in Wisconsin, this trip is unusual for his second administration.

Trump was supposed to be in Wisconsin to talk to farmers about the economy, but instead, the president showed no interest in hearing about how farmers were really doing.

Donald Trump was in Wisconsin to tell farmers who are going bankrupt due to his policies that everything is great.

Trump rambled about the war with Iran:

One way or the other it's finished. It's either finished with a piece of paper or finished a more difficult way, although you could say a much easier way. Uh, as you know, with Iran, they have no navy. 159 ships in four days. . Four days, 159 ships at the bottom of the sea. Not that we like that, but that's the way it is, and the blockade is unbelievable. There's never been a blockade like that.

Video:

Trump demonstrated how far gone he is, and kept saying things about the Iran war that don’t mean anything: