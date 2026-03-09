A sure sign that things are going very wrong for Donald Trump is when he decides to hold a press conference to try to sell his version of reality to the American people.

The Iran war is a war that is being conducted because Donald Trump chose that course of action.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

The big question has been why Trump chose to launch a war with Iran.

Trump had an answer, and it wasn’t good.

The president said:

The situation was very quickly approaching the point of no return, and the United States found it intolerable, in my opinion, based on what Steve and Jared and Pete and others were telling me. Marco was so involved that I thought that they were gonna attack us. I thought they would. If we didn’t do this at the time we did it, I think they had in mind to attack us.

Video:

Trump launched a war that has gotten Americans and Iranians killed while destabilizing the Middle East and harming the global economy because he had a feeling that Iran was going to attack the United States.

Notice that Trump has offered no evidence or proof that Iran was going to attack the United States.

Donald Trump’s reasoning is so flimsy that it makes George W. Bush’s weapons of mass destruction claims before the Iraq war look like airtight facts.

Trump has no evidence, only a feeling, and after a decade, the vast majority of Americans know that Trump’s feelings and instincts are always wrong.

The president, who thinks that we should trust his mind, was just getting warmed up, as next up, he told people that those surging gas prices aren’t really happening.