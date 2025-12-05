Over 1.1 million Americans have been laid off and lost their jobs in 2025, which is the highest number since the last time that Donald Trump was president during the COVID.

Any normal president would be spending all of their working and waking hours trying to improve the economy and head off what could be a bloodbath for their party in the midterm election.

However, Donald Trump is treating his second administration like a non-stop corruption party.

Trump has less than zero interest in governing or dealing with any of the nation’s problems.

For Donald Trump, his second presidency is all about enriching himself, his family, and his cronies, and partying.

Trump has spent more time and energy trying to remodel the White House and going to and from his private clubs than doing the job of the presidency.

This is a continuation of Trump’s first term in office, where he was a part-time president who put in 5-6 hours of work a day for about four days a week, according to his leaked private schedules.

Trump is also desperate to win a Nobel Peace Prize as he deploys the military into US cities to terrorize and kidnap immigrants, and blows up boats in the Caribbean, an action which many are calling murder or war crimes.

People are losing their jobs at an alarming rate. The economy is spiraling downward, and Donald Trump is off accepting fake awards from a corrupt international soccer organization.

On Friday, Trump was presented with the FIFA Peace Prize.

You have never heard of it before because FIFA just made it up.

