PoliticusUSA refuses to bend the knee, and we can do so because of readers like you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump’s address to Congress was more like a MAGA rally where he lied about what he has done and where the country stands right now, and it contained lots of blame on Joe Biden.

Trump blamed Biden for egg prices and inflation:

They've never had anything like it. We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country. They're not sure. As president, I'm fighting every day to reverse this damage and make America affordable again.

Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control. The egg price is out of control. And we're working hard to get it back down, Secretary. Do a good job on that, you inherited a total mess from the previous administration. Do a good job.

Trump made it clear that he plans to attack Social Security, as he repeated a series of total lies about the beloved program:

We're also identifying shocking levels of incompetence and probable fraud in the Social Security program for our seniors. And that our seniors and people that we love rely on. Believe it or not, government databases list 4. 7 million social security members. From people aged 100 to 109 years old.

It lists 3. 6 million people from ages 110 to 119. I don't know any of them. I know some people that are rather elderly, but not quite that elderly. 3. 47 million people from ages 120 to 129. 3. 9 million people from ages 130 to 139.

3. 5 million people from ages 140 to 149. And money is being paid to many of them. And we're searching right now. In fact, Pam, good luck. Good luck. You're gonna find it. But a lot of money is paid out to people because it just keeps getting paid and paid and nobody does. And it really hurts. Social security, it hurts our country.

1. 3 million people from ages 150 to 159 and over 130, 000 people according to the social security databases are age over 160 years old.

Those shocking levels of fraud in Social Security don’t exist.