The TACO writing was on the wall, as Trump signaled in a phone interview with Fox News that he was willing to call off the next round of US attacks on Iran.

What did Trump get in return for not “destroying Iranian civilization?”

Watch my video on why it is 25th Amendment time for Trump:

Apparently, not much.

Iran confirms that it has agreed to the ceasefire agreement-Fars Iran adds that the US accepted its 10-point proposal as the basis for negotiations, including Iranian control of Hormuz, full compensation for war damages, and the withdrawal of American forces from the region.

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Iran’s Foreign Minister announced that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen for two weeks during the ceasefire, but the Strait will remain under Iranian control.

There is no mention in the agreement of Iran’s nuclear program, which means that Trump’s pretense for starting this war of choice has been taken off the table.

None of this has stopped Trump from celebrating his surrender on Truth Social:

Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!

Read More About Trump’s Surrender Below.