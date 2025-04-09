PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee, so please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Trump Starts To Back Down On Tariffs

It was inevitable that Trump would start backing down on tariffs at some point. The economy is collapsing and Trump’s formula for reciprocal tariffs resulted in complete chaos, which is why Trump took to Truth Social to announce:

Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.

Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

This is not a total cave by Trump. The tariffs are still there. They are still causing chaos and economic damage. The markets are gaining thousands of points because they finally got some good news, but the damage has already been done.

Trump is driving the country into a recession, and today’s bit of good news could be easily reversed tomorrow.

It is embarrassing that Trump was so desperate for an escape from the wreckage that he caused that he used countries calling him as an excuse.

Every single minute that the Trump presidency continues to exist, the United States gets weaker and loses global standing.

Trump 2.0 is an endless rolling tidal wave of disaster and failure.

