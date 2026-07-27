Trump went to Michigan on Monday to tout his economic success, but this is what the American people are saying about the economy:

Roughly 35% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, whereas 65% disapprove, per a CBS News/YouGov poll of 2,193 adults conducted July 22-24.

About 29% approve of Trump’s handling of inflation, while 71% disapprove.

Only 24% of Americans view the economy as excellent or good under the Trump administration this year, down 8 percentage points from July 2025, when 32% viewed the economy as good, according to a Fox News poll conducted July 17-20.

Those are some pretty stiff headwinds on the economy, so what do you think Trump’s message was to voters in Michigan?

Trump said, “We’re having the single greatest year we’ve ever had as a country. We’re not going to let these people destroy it.”

Donald Trump’s refusal to admit the reality of his terrible economy is sentencing every candidate who appeases him and repeats his delusions to at best a very tough election, and at worst a blistering defeat in November.

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Trump sounds crazy to anyone who is trying to afford gas to get to work or groceries.

But the real craziness came later in the speech, when Trump talked about what really mattered to him.