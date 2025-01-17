PoliticusUSA needs your support. If you find our work informative and necessary, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Nothing Is Going Trump’s Way

Trump had big plans for his return to Washington. He intended to draw the MAGAs into the city with a rally the night before he took office and have a big crowd for his inauguration. Trump also wanted the Republican majorities in Congress to have legislation for him to sign and members of his cabinet confirmed.

This was some of the big talk Trump and his party floated after election night.

None of that is going to happen.

Marco Rubio looks like the only Trump nominee who will be joining the cabinet shortly after Trump takes office. Republicans in the House and Senate are gridlocked in a dispute over how to move forward with Trump’s agenda.

Even the weather isn’t cooperating.

An Arctic blast is going to make Trump’s inauguration the coldest in 40 years, and most sparely attended non-pandemic inaugural in decades.