The Solar For All program was part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. The program was set to provide $7 billion in grants to low and middle-income homeowners to help them afford solar panels for their homes.

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that they were illegally canceling the congressionally appropriated program and trying to claw back the grant money that was supposed to go to low and middle-income Americans.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) wrote the Solar For All legislation, and he blasted Trump for illegally canceling the program:

I introduced the Solar for All program to slash electric bills for working families by up to 80% — putting money back in the pockets of ordinary Americans, not fossil fuel billionaires.

Now, Donald Trump wants to illegally kill this program to protect the obscene profits of his friends in the oil and gas industry. That is outrageous.

Solar for All means lower utility bills, many thousands of good-paying jobs and real action to address the existential threat of climate change. At a time when working families are getting crushed by skyrocketing energy costs and the planet is literally burning, sabotaging this program isn’t just wrong — it’s absolutely insane.

We will fight back to preserve this enormously important program.

Trump is blatantly owned by the fossil fuel industry, as evidenced by the fact that fossil fuel companies gave him millions during the 2024 campaign through his super PAC, and since taking office, Trump has done nothing on energy policy beyond hindering renewable energy and promoting fossil fuels.

Behind Trump’s babbling about windmills and lies about renewable energy is an agenda that is determined to set America back decades in terms of energy independence and job growth.

Trump is doing much more than complaining about windmills. The president is taking steps to make electric and heating bills more expensive by denying the American people cheaper sources of energy. Trump is also killing jobs in the green energy sector.

Presidents can’t unilaterally kill programs. The courts have ruled repeatedly against Trump when he has tried to do this.

Now the president is trying to make your utility bills more expensive, all to benefit his wealthy donors in the fossil fuel industry.

