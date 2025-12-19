The bill that was passed and signed into law a month ago requires the Trump administration to release ALL of the Epstein files.

However, Trump Deputy AG Todd Blanche told Fox News that the administration will not release all of the files today.

Blanche said:

So today is the 30 days where, and I expect that we’re going to release several hundred thousand documents today.

And those documents will come in all different forms, photographs and other materials associated with all of the investigations into Mr. Epstein. And just so everybody appreciates, President Trump has said for years that he wants full transparency and he wants the Department of Justice to release everything that we can with respect to this investigation in cases.

And we saw during the Biden administration radio silence from the very Democrats that are screaming from congressional steps today that we haven’t done enough. But guess what? President Trump signed that law 30 days ago and we have been working tirelessl since that day to make sure that we get every single document that we have within the Department of Justice, review it and get it to the American public.

Now, the most important thing that the Attorney General has talked about that Director Patel has talked about is that we protect victims, and so what we’re doing is we are looking at every single piece of paper that we are gonna produce, making sure that every victim, their name, their identity, their story, to the extent it needs to be protected is completely protected.

Video:

What Blanche laid out is NOT what is required by the law. The suspicion is that the Trump administration is cherry picking through the documents and will release them over weeks, when federal law requires that all of the documents be released today.

Democrats are making it clear that Trump’s administration is already violating the law.

