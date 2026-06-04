Trump better get used to this. The process of Donald Trump’s efforts to rewrite and add himself to history took its first step when the Kennedy Center began removing Trump’s name and references to the current president from the living monument to former President John F. Kennedy.

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For those who don’t remember how we got here. Shortly after returning to the presidency, Donald Trump hijacked the Kennedy Center board and put himself in charge.

Trump then had his board vote to rename the center after both himself and President Kennedy.

The problem is that Trump’s actions were illegal, as the center was created by a legislative act and only Congress has the authority to rename or change the Kennedy Center.

The administration and Trump were sued, and a judge ordered that Trump’s name be removed and that Trump’s planned closure of the center for remodeling be scrapped.

It was unclear whether the Trump administration, which views compliance with the law as optional, would comply, but Thursday provided the first sign that Trump’s name is coming off the building.