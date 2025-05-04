PoliticusUSA is news you can trust without the billionaire and corporate spin. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump’s extreme unpopularity isn’t just harming conservatives in the US. Trump’s unpopularity is costing conservatives elections around the world. First, liberals came from out of nowhere to win a landslide victory in Canada, and the same feat was repeated by the Labor Party is Australia this week.

Politico reported on how Trump sank conservatives in both countries:

The Labor landslide came after Albanese’s government spent months trailing the opposition in polling, but gained support rapidly in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s clash with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his “Liberation Day” tariffs. … Albanese’s win mirrored the stunning victory of Mark Carney’s center-left Liberal Party in Canada, where conservative Pierre Poilievre lost both the election and his own seat, despite being 25 percentage points up in polling at the end of 2024 over unpopular then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In Canada and Australia, the cost of living matters more than culture war issues, and no one has done more to increase the cost of living globally than Donald Trump and his trade war.

If conservatives are losing around the world because of Donald Trump, what is going to happen to Republicans in the United States when voters go to the polls and get to weigh in on the economic carnage that Trump is causing at home?

Left-leaning parties are winning in other countries, as Trump is unleashing a wave of backlash against conservative and far-right politics.

Less than a year ago, stories were being written about the rise of far-right political movements worldwide. In 100 days, Trump has reversed that trend, and now the left is winning elections, as a liberal wave could be on the verge of sweeping the world.