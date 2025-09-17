PoliticusUSA is beholden to no party or special interest. Our news and opinions are 100% our own. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump is failing as president. This is not a partisan or subjective statement. New data from The Economist reveals that the American people feel that Donald Trump is failing as president.

Usually, a president will come into office and experience their highest approval as the American people are willing to give the new person that voters elected a chance.

However, in both of Trump’s terms, he started out with a lower approval rating than other presidents.

It is what has happened since that shows how his presidency has sunk like a stone in the sea.

Our first chart shows that Trump is doing worse than at this same point in his first term in 2017:

The solid red line is Trump’s approval rating in 2025. The broken red line is Trump’s approval rating in 2017. As you can see, the 2017 line is higher than the 2025 line. Also, notice that neither Obama nor Biden had numbers at this point anywhere as low as those of Trump. Obama was immensely popular at the same point in his first term.