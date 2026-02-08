Nothing is working for Donald Trump. His immigration policy and tactics that he thought would delight MAGA have imploded and caused all but his most loyal supporters to turn against him.

Trump’s tariffs have made the economy worse and added to the misery that many Americans are feeling. Layoffs have hit their highest level since the Great Recession. Prices and inflation are still enraging voters.

A Louisiana state House district that Trump carried by 13 points in 2024 experienced a 37-point swing toward Democrats in a jungle primary on Saturday. The seat was already held by Democrats, but Republicans viewed it as a prime pick-up opportunity because Trump had carried it three times. Instead, it swung even more toward Democrats.

Republicans are growing increasingly concerned that they may lose their Senate majority, and nearly a dozen Republican incumbents have already left or announced that they not be running for reelection in the House.

Trump is quickly running out of options. He has been blocked from deploying the National Guard and lacks the manpower to send ICE to districts to impact critical House and Senate races, so he is now demanding that Republicans pass a massive voter suppression law.