There has always been one question surrounding Trump’s Epstein scandal cover-up.

Why?

Why is Donald Trump so desperate to keep the Epstein files hidden away from the American people? Why won’t Trump release the files? Why is Trump trying to claim that the files are a Democratic hoax when it has been Republicans who have been demanding their release for years?

The main question is always why?

The generous answer used to be that Trump did not want the files released because they would embarrass him or his rich friends.

If the president didn’t want the files to be made public, he should never have spent the 2024 election campaign promising to release the files.

Donald Trump created this problem for himself, but he promised something to his supporters that he clearly never intended to deliver.

Trump has gotten away with breaking so many promises to his supporters. Hillary Clinton was never locked up, and the wall was never built, to name two. Understandably, he assumed this one would be forgotten, too.

Trump’s supporters haven’t forgotten. They kept the story around because they thought the files were full of Democrats, but it turns out that the files were also full of Donald Trump.

After his efforts to stop the bipartisan discharge petition in the House failed, Trump sounded increasingly desperate before the vote early next week.

