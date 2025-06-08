PoliticusUSA will always strive to deliver news and truth, but we need the support of readers like you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Do you remember when the media tried to deem Hillary Clinton unfit for the presidency in 2016 when she stumbled getting into a car at a 9/11 event?

In case you have forgotten, here is the video:

Do you recall when the media determined that it was clear sign of “cognitive decline” when Joe Biden stumbled boarding Air Force One?

Donald Trump has also demonstrated his apparent severe cognitive decline, when he also stumbled trying to board Air Force One on Sunday.

Video of Trump:

Unlike Biden, Trump wasn’t trying to run up the steps to board Air Force One. If Biden had a self-destructive quirk, it was his seeming obsession with trying to run up stairs. No matter how many times it was pointed out that no one would fault a president for walking instead of running, Biden insisted on running, and it led to problems.

Trump doesn’t run, and the suspicion has long been that he is incapable of moving at any sort of speed. Trump was walking.

Donald Trump appeared to be moving slowly, looking at the ground, and trying to watch his step. Trump held on to the railing, which was probably the only thing that prevented a presidential fall.

If we apply the standard that the media used with Joe Biden, Donald Trump appears to be in serious cognitive decline. Trump can’t consistently walk up a flight of stairs, even when he is holding on to a railing.

The media should descend on the next White House press briefing and swarm Karoline Leavitt with questions about Trump’s cognitive condition.

Who am I kidding?

The White House press won’t mention this to the American people, or ask the White House about it.

Donald Trump is old and declining, but don’t expect mainstream media to give him the same treatment that they subjected Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden to.

What do you think about Trump nearly falling? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

