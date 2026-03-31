

There was a push from the White House on Tuesday to get the rest of the world to open up the Strait of Hormuz, even though Trump is the president who began a war that led to its closure.

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Trump posted on his social media site advocating for the rest of the world to commit piracy:

All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT

Trump then whined about France, because obviously, his war is all France’s fault:

The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the “Butcher of Iran,” who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!! President DJT

Pete Hegseth held another one of his press conferences, where he complained about the rest of the world not fixing Trump’s mess for him, but none of this came from out of the blue.

Let’s discuss what is really happening.