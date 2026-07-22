Trump rarely does rally-style speeches anymore, with good reason. A decade ago, Trump used to breeze through these events, rambling, babbling, and lying for minutes and hours on end, but in 2026, Trump is showing his age and decline.

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The president is often sweaty and disheveled, and he frankly looks like a mess. He tries to summon the power and presence he once had on stage, but, much like his makeup, it has evaporated.

No one expects octogenarian politicians to be up to date on current pop culture, but Trump has always been stuck in the 1980s. Trump’s favorite dance song at his rallies is Y.M.C.A, which was released by The Village People in 1980.

When Trump decided to stick his nose in the Georgia US Senate race to attack Sen. Jon Ossoff, it was destined not to end well for the president, and it did not.

Trump said:

Your terrible senator, Jon Ossoff, he's terrible. And the Democrats in Congress are voting with the communists every single time. They're afraid of the communists. You look at it... Now, I was, uh, I fought Ossoff before, as you know, and we won. We had a great success against this guy. He reminds me of Pinky Herman. Did you ever see Pinky Herman?

Who the heck is Pinky Herman? Is that someone Trump and Epstein used to hang out with?

Did he mean Pee-Wee Herman? The famous character from the 1980s. If that is the case, Trump’s cultural reference is so old that the actor who created and portrayed Pee Wee, Paul Reubens, is no longer alive.

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Trump got even more confusing.