Donald Trump wanted to go to Alabama for what should have been a morale boost for his failing presidency, to speak at the University of Alabama commencement address. It should have been a big and adoring crowd, as Alabama has always been a stronghold of Trump support.

Here is a shot of the venue ten to fifteen minutes before Trump came on:

According to journalist Ryan Phillips on X:

“When [UA President Stuart Bell] called, it took me two seconds to say I’d go.

” This seems to contradict UA saying: “UA is honored to have been selected as one of the universities President Donald Trump will visit to deliver a spring commencement address.”

Trump claimed on Thursday night that the University of Alabama invited him, but it turns out that he chose to go to Alabama and was confronted with empty seats.

Phillips also pointed out on X that facility members and students reserved seats for Trump’s speech with no intention of going, so that they would be left empty.

Donald Trump is so unpopular that he can’t fill up a building in deep red Alabama. The Trump mandate looks like a sea of empty red seats.

The media seems terrified to cover Trump as the presidential failure that he appears to be, which is the problem with caving to the whims of any president for access. The media is now stuck with a failure that they are afraid to call a failure, or else they might be retaliated against by the White House.

The empty seats are a sign that even in the most supportive parts of the country, people are tired of Trump.

