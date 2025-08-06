PoliticusUSA is 100% reader-supported news, and we could use your help. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump appears to be very worried about the rise of Zohran Mamdani, but why is the President Of The United States so concerned about a mayoral race when he is supposed to be governing an entire nation?

The New York Times reported:

President Trump may have moved out of New York City, but he has privately discussed whether to intercede in its fractious race for mayor to try to stop Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee, according to eight people briefed on the discussions.

In recent weeks, Mr. Trump has quizzed a Republican congressman and New York businessmen about who in the crowded field of candidates, which includes Mayor Eric Adams and former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, has the best chance of beating Mr. Mamdani, the leftist front-runner.

Electorally speaking, an endorsement from Trump for either Adams or Cuomo would likely be the kiss of death in the current political environment. Donald Trump is historically unpopular, and his endorsement would be likely to hurt more than help Adams or Cuomo.

Electorally speaking, as long as the non-Mamdani vote is split, no one will have a good chance of beating him.

The Trump-friendly NYT story paints the president’s concern as being based on his history of being a New Yorker, which is so clearly BS that it is unfathomable that it was printed without an LOL beside it. Trump was convicted of 34 felonies in New York and did nothing but trash the city while he was on trial. Trump loves New York so much that he changed his residency to Florida.

What Trump is truly worried about can be found in the Gallup poll of newsmaker approval ratings that I wrote about for The Daily.

The most popular politician among the 14 newsmakers in the poll was Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has already loudly endorsed Mamdani.

Trump is worried not because of Mamdani himself, but because of the energy on the left that people like Sanders and Mamdani represent. That energy could defeat a significant number of Republicans in 2026 and render Trump a lame-duck president.

This isn’t about New York. It’s about America changing and rejecting Trump and his party.

Trump’s interference could backfire and ultimately lead to Mamdani's election.

What do you think about Trump interfering to stop Mamdani? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

